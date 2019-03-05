Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Gownley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Patricia (ne;e Latsko) Gownley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine Patricia (ne;e Latsko) Gownley Obituary
Elaine Patricia (née Latsko) Gownley

Knoxville, TN

Elaine Patricia (nee Latsko) Gownley, 75, passed away Saturday, March, 2 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Born in Ashland, PA, she was the daughter of John Joseph and Sophie (nee Hendricks) Latsko.

She was a graduate of Butler Township High School (class of 1962) and later was employed as a

seamstress before taking on the role of a fulltime homemaker. A "Jill of all Trades", she was an exceptionally

gifted handicraft person, whether it was sewing, crocheting/knitting, needlework, carpentry,

cooking, decorating or helping her husband as a machinist assistant! No job was too tough to tackle and she did everything she undertook with a level of dedication and perfection that was to be admired. A woman of faith and love of family, she was a great source of strength and devotion to them throughout her life. She loved and always made holidays extra special.

Preceded in death by her father, she is survived by her

husband of 54 years Michael Lawrence, their daughter; Patricia and her husband Michael Vanek of Knoxville, her grandchildren; Christine and Sean, her two brothers; John Latsko of Ashland, PA., and Lawrence Latsko and his wife Cheryl of Elysburg, PA., many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish, Knoxville. Viewing and calling hours will be on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville with a Mass on Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish, 620 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now