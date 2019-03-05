|
Elaine Patricia (née Latsko) Gownley
Knoxville, TN
Elaine Patricia (nee Latsko) Gownley, 75, passed away Saturday, March, 2 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Born in Ashland, PA, she was the daughter of John Joseph and Sophie (nee Hendricks) Latsko.
She was a graduate of Butler Township High School (class of 1962) and later was employed as a
seamstress before taking on the role of a fulltime homemaker. A "Jill of all Trades", she was an exceptionally
gifted handicraft person, whether it was sewing, crocheting/knitting, needlework, carpentry,
cooking, decorating or helping her husband as a machinist assistant! No job was too tough to tackle and she did everything she undertook with a level of dedication and perfection that was to be admired. A woman of faith and love of family, she was a great source of strength and devotion to them throughout her life. She loved and always made holidays extra special.
Preceded in death by her father, she is survived by her
husband of 54 years Michael Lawrence, their daughter; Patricia and her husband Michael Vanek of Knoxville, her grandchildren; Christine and Sean, her two brothers; John Latsko of Ashland, PA., and Lawrence Latsko and his wife Cheryl of Elysburg, PA., many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish, Knoxville. Viewing and calling hours will be on Thursday, March 7 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville with a Mass on Friday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish, 620 N. Cedar Bluff Rd., Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019