Elaine Slaten Obituary
Elaine Slaten

Knoxville - Elaine Bullock Slaten, age 72, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 9,2019, after a two year battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Ethel Bullock of Chester, VA. Survived by daughter Kristen LaValley and husband Andy, along with grandchildren Jordan, Caden, and Mia of Fredrickburg,VA. Also survived by brother Butch Bullock and wife Pam of Richmond, VA. Elaine graduated from Lenoir City High School in 1965 followed by Knoxville Business College. She worked at Oak Ridge National Labs for 44 years, retiring as Executive Secretary. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and other crafts such as crocheting and knitting. Receiving of friends 3:00 - 5pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 with service to follow at Berry Highland West (9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville TN 37932). In Lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to KARM or Second Harvest Food Bank. Condolences may be offered online at

www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 13, 2019
