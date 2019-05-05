|
Elaine Stewart Case
Tellico Village Loudon, TN
Case, Elaine Stewart, age 90 of the Tellico Village Community passed away on April 24, 2019 at Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on September 17, 1928 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude Wade Stewart and David Fuller Stewart, and by her husband of 63 years, Donald. She is survived by her son Daniel Case and wife Carol, of Pepperell Mass., daughter Deborah Lash and husband Bob of Kansas City, Mo., grandchildren Kenneth Case and wife Brie, Julia Winer and husband Jon, Steven Case, Drew Lash and wife Paige, Caitlin Lash, great grandchildren Patrick and Alexandra Winer, sister Betty Lepley and several nieces and nephews.
Elaine grew up in Meadville, Pennsylvania, attended public schools there and graduated from Meadville High School in 1946. Following high school she enrolled at Allegheny College where she earned her BA degree, was a member of Alpha Chi Omega social sorority, a cheerleader, wrote for the Literary Magazine and played intramural basketball. She earned her M.A. degree at Syracuse University.
She was a teacher for many years in the public schools of Ohio, New York, Michigan and at State University of New York, Plattsburgh.
Elaine and Don retired to Tellico Village in 1989 and marveled at the natural beauty of the area, as well as the warm, friendly people, both natives of the area and transplants like themselves.
She became active in the community, and at various times served as Chair of the Social Committee, member of the Garden Club, the Book Club, the Women's Club and the Welcome Committee.
She was an active member of the Tellico Village Community Church, serving as President of Crafters, the Bereavement Committee and the Prayer Shawl ministry.
She was an avid reader and shared a passion for travel with her husband, Don, visiting many countries of the world.
She was a member of the founding board of the Good Neighbors Shoppe and volunteered there for many years.
A private service will be held at the Tellico Village Community Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Tellico Village Community Church or the Good Neighbors Shoppe in Lenoir City.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019