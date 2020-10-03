Elandria Christine WilliamsElandria was born July 13, 1979 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Elandria and twin brother, Frederick are the children of Erven and Elnora Williams.Elandria was always a lover of books growing up and an avid reader throughout her entire life. Books were always collected, given as gifts, recommended and written with other friends and colleagues. Elandria gained the name Ms. "E" from childhood. Ms." E" was determined to learn carpentry with her Dad to build a closet or assemble household things. Ms. "E "knew her brother had the outside mow job but she covered the inside carpentry. Elandria's first love was traveling. Ms. "E" enjoyed the holiday, school break and summer travels all over the US with Frederick, Mom and Dad. Later, the trips were world travels with Mom, Dad, job related coworkers and friends. The collection of books, puzzles, art, love of music, dance, museums, historic places, sports, (college, NFL, NBA, Soccer, Tennis) Traveling to SEC and Final four Games had to built into the schedule. traveling the world and US, public speaking, conversation, research, meetings, conference calls, webinars, shopping for others, eating organic foods, eating in unusual restaurants, Family and Friend Time, "Being a Conservationist", marching and advocating for the rights of others made up MS. "E". Elandria was a staunch lover of Yoga, being a Yoga student and teacher. Daily Meditation and Yoga were a daily way of being and time for Spiritual Practice being included. The physical handicaps or illness were not going to prevent THE WORK TO BE DONE.Elandria excelled in school and college in so many ways academically and in public speaking thru Girl Scouts, K-12 schools, East Side YMCA Black Achievers Program 1st Annual Quiz Bowl , 1st Place in 1997, Summer STEM Programs at Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, Alabama, YMCA Teen Programs, Jack and Jill Inc, KUUMBA Dance Group, Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church Religious Education Programs and the Unitarian Universalist Programs, University of Tennessee and St. Mary's University in Canada.In 2007 Elandria was the recipient of the The Diverse Revolutionary Unitarian Universalist Multicultural Ministries "Outstanding Antiracist Activist &Leadership Award. (DRUUM)Elandria served on the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee and Co-Moderator of the Unitarian Universalist Association, 2018-2020.Elandria worked for 11 years at Highlander Research and Education Center on the Education Team. Elandria was the leader of Highlander's work within the southern grassroots Economies Project program. Elandria has a long history in popular education and organizing on anti-oppression, anti-racism, nonviolence, education reform, the prison military industrial complex, and intergenerational education and organizing, including work with the Fellowship of Reconciliation. Elandria served on the Coordinating Committee of the US Solidarity Economy Network on the National Council of Churches Ecumenical Young Adult Ministries Team.Elandria served as Executive Director of PeoplesHub.Elandria was loved and amazed the Family with her energy, love, compassion and dedication to her work, yoga and beliefs. Elandria is survived by parents, Erven and Elnora Williams, brother, Frederick, nephews, Shawn and Nevyn, niece, Niyah, parents of nephews and niece, Ariane and Whitney, Aunts and Uncles, Barbara(Gregory) Thompson, Carole Reese, Levoyd (Beverly Williams), Deborah (Thomas Mobley), Carolyn Williams, Cousins, devoted co-workers, friends, classmates and loving church family.Family will receive friends, 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life service, 2:00 p.m., Rev. Chris Vuice, Officiating.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY