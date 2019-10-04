|
Elberta Bailey Roberts
Knoxville - Elberta Bailey Roberts, 90 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Concord and more recently a member at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She graduated from Knoxville High School and went to work at Bell South where she worked until starting a family. After raising her girls, she was the office manager for Dr. David Ackerson's dental office where she retired. She is survived by husband of 69 years, Charles Ray Roberts, daughters, Renee Smith, Nicole Moore (Kevin), Deidre Greeley (Jeff) and grandchildren Jordan Smith, Lauren Lambrecht (Jon), Karter Moore (Christal), Parker Moore, Olivia Greeley and Andy Greeley. Great granddaughters Sadie and Tabatha Lambrecht.
The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary Mann Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike on Sunday, October 6 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm celebrating not only her 91st birthday but her heavenly homegoing. The family and friends will meet on Monday at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service with Kevin Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorials be made to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607. https://sampur.se/31LtPsK
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019