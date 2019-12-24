|
Elden Bannister Bivens
Friendsville - Elden Bannister Bivens, age 99, of Friendsville, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home in Friendsville, TN. He was born August 23, 1920 in Monroe County, TN, the son of Cara S. and Hettie Ann (Young) Bivens.
He was a long time member of 1st Baptist Church Friendsville. He was a graduate of Friendsville Academy, an alumnus of 1941. He served in the United States Navy as a Petty Officer, and a veteran of WWII. He loved to work in his shop and could make or recreate just about anything. He was a retiree from Alcoa Aluminum where he was a storeroom for 44 years, while also working on his farm.
He and his late wife attended three World Fairs, also traveling several places through the New England states and the Pacific Northwest, before later spending several winters in Panama City Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 71 years Maude Bernice Finger-Bivens, son Philip Kara Bivens, sister Maverette Bivens-Crowder; brothers, Beecher Bivens, and Ed Bivens. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Robert Elden Bivens -Ecuador, Rick Bivens(Nora) - Morristown, Steven Michael "Gabby" Bivens(Teri) - Maryville, daughter and son-in-law Gayla Maudette Bivens-Wright(Michael)- Chattanooga; grandchildren, Stephanie Burr(Matt), Dwain Bivens, Caroline Snowden(Trevor), Chelsey Taylor(Steve), Michael Wright, II(Jessika), and Heather Wright; great-grandchildren, Kija and Sunny Burr, Olivia Snowden, Joshua Taylor, Michael, Hunter, Lucas, Gracie and Kaiden Wright; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or , 4708 Papermill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37909. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bill Gowder officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Friends Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019