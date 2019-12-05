|
Elden Leo DePorter
Knoxville - On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Elden Leo DePorter, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the age of 86. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for 42 years.
Elden was born a simple country boy in Oakdale, Tennessee on April 10, 1933. He was raised on a farm by humble and hardworking parents, his father a coal miner and farmer. After graduating High School, valedictorian of his class and captain of his high school football team, he joined the U.S. Air Force which was to profoundly influence the rest of his life. After training, his first assignment was to Sembach, Germany, where he met a beautiful German girl who would become the love of his life, Nortrud Adelinda. Together, Elden and Nortrud had three children, Rosita, Thomas and Heidi. After 21 years of military service, he retired in 1974 with the rank of Major and with a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering. He went on to earn his Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, in 1977 and started his second career as a Professor of Industrial Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Elden loved engineering, loved math, and most of all, loved teaching which he did for another 20 years until he retired in 1997. Elden's upbeat attitude, sense of humor, and unquenchable joyfulness were infectious to his colleagues and students alike, resulting in numerous honors and awards in his career. Elden also enjoyed a rich and well-rounded life outside of his career, celebrating life whenever possible. He enjoyed cooking, walking in nature, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School, playing chess and guitar, reading, having deep philosophical discussions, writing letters to his Senators, and traveling to Germany. Most of all, he enjoyed merrymaking, laughing and dancing at New Years Eve parties, Fasching parties, Octoberfest parties, Birthday parties and parties for any other reason to celebrate. In fact, his favorite adjective was "delicious", which he used to describe nearly every occasion he spent with his family or friends. Elden was a loving husband for 63 years, and an unfailing father to his three children. His light shined brightly, and he made the world a better place through a life well lived.
Elden was preceded in death by his father, Modest Langdon DePorter, mother, Mattie Louise Robbins, his brother, Alonzo and sister, Ellen. He is survived by his wife, Nortrud Adelinda, his daughter Rosita (David) Echols, son Thomas (Julie) DePorter, and daughter Heidi (Dan) Woodby, his brother, Glenn DePorter, and grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Echols, Cheyenne and Shane Woodby, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be offered at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 3:00 PM, followed by a reception, at 225 Jamestowne Blvd, Knoxville, Tennessee.
