|
|
Elden Thomas
Kingston - Elden Thomas - age 74 of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020. Elden was a member of Cave Creek Baptist Church for 51 years. He loved the Lord, his family, and the church. Elden was retired from Kirby Manufacturing. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lilly White Thomas; brothers, Charles White (Joyce), Elmer Thomas, Jim White (Bobbie), Martin Thomas, and Robert White (Joann); sisters, Nora Keener (Tommy) and Pauline Davis (Boss); grandson, Dustin Branson. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Rosie Thomas; children: Janie Bell (Delbert), Crystal Sexton (Jeremy), John Thomas (Alicia); grandchildren: Nikki Hawkins (Jerry), Sydnie Thomas, Hanna Sexton, Braydon Thomas, and Chad Bell (Samantha); great-grandchildren; Joshua Hawkins, Brailyn Bell and Keira Bell; brother, Paul Thomas (Sherry); sisters-in-law, Linda Thomas and Alice Thomas, along with many nieces and nephews and many friends. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, April 24th at the Cave Creek Baptist Church. Graveside services and interment will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul "Yogi" White and Rev. Homer Roberts officiating. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for the care of our Dad. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020