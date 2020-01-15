|
Elder D. R. Cabbage
Maynardville - Elder D. R. Cabbage-age 88 of Maynardville finished his course Wednesday afternoon, January 15, 2020 at home. He was a member of Union Primitive Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife, Rowena Cabbage; children, Claudett, Gary Lynn and Diane.
Survivors: Elder Ray and Teresa Cabbage. A host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Suncrest Hospice.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Friday, January 17, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Elder James Howard and Rev. Richard Nicley officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, Boruff Cemetery, Washburn. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home 10 A.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Jay Harold Munsey, Terry Jessee, Jack Edmondson, Ray Cabbage, Stacy Crawford, Ronnie Damewood. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020