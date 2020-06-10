Elder Larry Brown



Knoxville - Remembering Our Beloved Elder Larry Brown who was born February 6, 1956 and departed this life May 25, 2020. The service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Elder Brown will lie-in repose on Friday , June 12, 2020 from 10-6 at the Unity Mortuary. We will stay in compliance with the Governor's Executive order of COVID-19. Arrangements are made by Unity Mortuary.









