Elder Larry Brown
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elder's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elder Larry Brown

Knoxville - Remembering Our Beloved Elder Larry Brown who was born February 6, 1956 and departed this life May 25, 2020. The service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Elder Brown will lie-in repose on Friday , June 12, 2020 from 10-6 at the Unity Mortuary. We will stay in compliance with the Governor's Executive order of COVID-19. Arrangements are made by Unity Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Reposing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
12:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Interment
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved