Eldon Derrell Jones
Maynardville - Eldon Derrell Jones - passed away suddenly on May 18, 2020. He was born September 14, 1967 in Escondido, California. He lived most of his life in California until he moved to Maynardville in 2013. Eldon attended high school in California at Poway High School. He loved his family and enjoyed making people laugh. He always had a story to tell and caught people's attention. When moving to Tennessee he enjoyed being with his scout family. He so enjoyed camping, games and making a difference in kids' lives. He became an assistant scout master in troop 401 Maynardville Charter for the Boy Scouts of America where he always made time to enjoy and mentor scouts.
Eldon is preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Dora Jones. He is survived by his wife, Lara Cox-Jones, daughter, Kaitlyn Wheat; son, Jarrett Cox-Jones; brothers, Arthur Webb and wife Donna, Dean Webb and wife Heather and Toby Sterling; sisters, Linda Mason and Brenda Hames; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and other family and friends. He is also survived by Linda and Billie Myers and family, which have become a loving part of his life.
Due to restrictions for COVID-19, friends and family may call at their convenience Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Milan Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. with Chaplain Walter Lynn Bates, Echota District Boy Scouts of America, officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America Troop 401 or the American Kidney Foundation. There will also be an online feed of the services for those that cannot attend in person on Trinity Funeral Home's facebook. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, has the honor to serve the family of Eldon Jones.865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Eldon,
You were the cutest little 3-year-old I had ever seen, and the most adorable Ring Bearer in our wedding. Your zest and joy for life made everyone who knew you want to be around you. Your mother would always say "Eldon never met a stranger." It was fun to watch you grow up and wonderful that you could be around to help raise Art and my children. You were truly a blessing and a gift to our family. The kids would be so excited when their favorite uncle was coming to visit! Eldon, our hearts are broken that you left us too soon. You will be missed more than you could ever know. We will forever be grateful for all the love and help that you so generously gave to all of us. Love you forever, Donna, Art and family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 23, 2020