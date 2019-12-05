|
Eleanor Geneva Hill
Age 97, transitioned Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Cumberland Village Nursing Home in Lafollette, TN. Eleanor was a long time employee of East TN. Baptist Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Administrative Assistant at Dr. David Rudder Dentist in Knoxville, TN.
Eleanor Geneva Hill was always a hard worker and fighter of life and family. She poured her grace and understanding of life on all that she met. She rarely bit her tongue and she stood her ground on her culture and beliefs no matter what. Eleanor's many gifts in life began in the gardening she loved to do and that joy lead to her other passion of cooking and hosting. Eleanor's love of life was her son, Cleothus and three grandchildren Marvin, Martin, and Timothy she raised them as her own until they where released into society to reflect her presence in the earth. Eleanor grew up in the small community of Solway and Hardin Valley Tennessee, she moved to Knoxville and later married Jim Hill. Eleanor loved education and the difference between right and wrong. After enduring knee replacement surgery on the wrong knee she never let that hinder her work in her yard beautification projects. She prided herself on her yard being the best or one of the best in their neighborhood. Eleanor has passed on her values and gifts to all that she called family and friends... Especially her three grandsons. She will continually be honored for her seeds of wisdom towards the Goss family tree and legacy;97 years young she leaves us to match, in her absence to carry on the name and legacy of the family tree. Family First "Make a difference, but don't let the in differences make you.?!"
Preceded in death by husband, Jim Hill; sisters, Gladys Littlejohn, Quameta E. (Frank) Burum; son, Cleothus L Goss.
Survived by grandchildren, Timothy E Goss, Killeen, TX, Martin L (Cheryl) Goss, Knoxville, Marvin L. Goss, Killeen, TX; grandchildren, Erika Goss, Marissa Brown, Timothy E Goss Jr, DaMarcus D. Goss, Iman R Goss, Teà Goss, Moriah Goss, Mario Goss, Micah Goss; host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, John L (Deloris) Burum, Micheal F Burum, Gloria D. Burum, Alma F. Fowler, Deania R Burum.
Family will receive friends, 1:00-1:30 p.m., Sunday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:30p.m., Timothy and Marvin Goss, Officiating.
Interment Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019