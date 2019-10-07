Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Loudon - Eleanor (Willett) Jenkins, age 88 of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was born to the late Brummitt B. and Velma (Wilburn) Willett in El Centro, California. She was a devoted wife to Roy Jenkins for 68 years. They enjoyed a beautiful life together raising their daughters Debbye and Karen in the Loudon area. In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor is preceded by her brother, Bob Willett. Her survivors are her devoted daughters and caretakers, Debbye Giles, Loudon, Karen and husband, Tim Reynolds, Lenoir City; grandchildren, Matthew Giles, Los Angeles and Tracy Brown, Knoxville; great granddaughters, Jerrica and Jazmine. Services will be held 3:30 PM Wednesday, Oct. 9th in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1:00 - 3:00 PM Wednesday at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 7, 2019
