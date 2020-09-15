Eleanor Thiel Roeske
Knoxville - Eleanor Thiel Roeske, age 95 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Columbus, Ohio and Wooten, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 in Maryville, TN. Ellen was a Roman Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. She was a graduate of The Ohio State University and a proud "Buckeye." She also loved the University of Tennessee Volunteers. As well, she was a member of The Ohio State Alumni Association, TVA Retirement Organization, and the American Humane Society. Eleanor loved and cared for her family. Her professional interests were satisfied through employment with Standard Oil of Ohio and later with TVA. During quiet times she could be found reading her beloved mysteries or listening to classical music. Playing the piano always took her "back." She is preceded in death by her parents Ira and Ruth Thiel and brother Donald Thiel. Eleanor is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, C. Edward Roeske; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Susan Roeske; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Kelly Henshaw; grandchildren Chris and Dustin, and great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Friday September 18, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Father David Boettner officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am-10:00 am preceding the service. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Humane Society 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
