Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Eleanora "Ellen" Sherrod


1945 - 2019
Eleanora "Ellen" Sherrod Obituary
Eleanora "Ellen" Sherrod

Knoxville, TN - Eleanora Moneymaker King Sherrod, 74 years old, born October 13, 1945 and departed this world for a better one on October 28, 2019. She was born in Clinton, TN and after her marriage she resided in Knoxville until the time of her death. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved cooking, entertaining, flowers and dancing. Ellen also had a gift for poetry writing.

Mourn not for me for I am free, cry not for me but thee,

For I have entered the gates of heaven. By Ellen Sherrod

She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her door was always if you needed a place to stay. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Joseph D. Sherrod; parents, A.L. "Junior" Moneymaker, Jr., Roberta "Bobbie" Moneymaker.

She is survived by: Son, Robert Moneymaker; granddaughter, Morgan Moneymaker; great grandson, Elias Lee Moneymaker; sisters, Brenda Littleton & husband Dave, Sharon Prince, Alys Duncan, Tina Willis & husband Richard and their son, Alex Willis; special cousin, Mary Cox & husband Ray; very special nephew, David Freels & wife Christy and their son, DJ whom were always there for her to give love and support; special friend, Mary Horner & her family.

A very special thanks to Mesha Weaver who was not only her caregiver but became a wonderful friend and kept her laughing.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to or . Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
