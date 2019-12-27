Services
Elena Asquith

Oak Ridge - Elena Anatolieva Gordeeva Asquith, 47, of Oak Ridge, lost her courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born December 25, 1971 in Moscow, Russia.

She came to the United States in November 1992; met her future husband, Donald Scott Asquith and they married in 1993. She worked several years to obtain her American Citizenship and was very excited when that day came, August 10, 2007. She immediately registered to vote. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Elena loved to cross-stitch and she was an avid reader. Elena loved the piano and while still in Russia, she dreamed of becoming a concert pianist.

She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Donald Sidney Asquith and Patricia Ann Asquith and her Uncle Robert "Bobby" Mashburn.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, London Scott Asquith, a ninth grader at Oak Ridge High School; Parents, Anatoli M. Gordeev and Vera M. Gordeeva; Brother, Mikhail A. Gordeev and wife Tara Lynn of Pittsboro, NC;

Sister-in-law, Leslie Prater of Monterey, TN; Aunts, Mary S. Mashburn of Oak Ridge and Rosemary Laxton of Claxton and special friends Phyllis and Roy Marcum of Clinton. She is also survived by her loving and loyal pups, Henry, Chloe and Tucker and her cat, Ludwig.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Rev. Steve McDonald will officiate.

Memorials can be made to the in Elena's memory. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
