Elisabeth (Libby) Walker Willson
Knoxville, TN - Elisabeth (Libby) Walker Willson, 77, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living of West Knoxville.
Libby attended the University of Tennessee and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She was an active member of West Hills Baptist Church, serving many years as a Sunday School Teacher, singing in the choir and serving on the Childcare board. She also enjoyed being active in the Belmont West Garden Club and participating in Bible Study Fellowship. She also had a 20+ year career in real estate. Libby's greatest joy in life was her large family..
In 1956, Libby was standing under an oak tree outside Ingleside Elementary School in Athens when a Niota boy rode by on a tractor. She said, "that's Eb Willson, I'm going to marry him someday." Marry him, she did. Eb and Libby enjoyed a 57 year loving bond and partnership that resulted in 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild (with another on the way).
Libby is preceded in death by her parents Pau J. Walker, Sr & Tola Sherman Walker; brother Paul Jerome (Jerry) Walker, Jr; and sister Janice Walker Miller. Libby is survived by her husband Elbert (Eb) Lane Willson III; sister Laura Walker Stamp of Raleigh, NC; and her children Elbert Lane Willson IV, Paul Franklin Willson (Ellen), Frank Calloway Willson (Lisa), Elisabeth Willson Johnson (Mark), and Laura Willson Weimar (Brad).
Libby also greatly loved her grandchildren Hannah, Quent, Loren, Grayson, Emily, Carly, Walker, Clara Grace, Julia, Hunter, Mary Martha, Elise, Parker and great-granddaughter Rosemary Jane.
Libby's life will be celebrated at West Hills Baptist Church at a later date to be determined. The Willson family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice for their above & beyond care of Libby.
In-lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to West Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 409 N Winston Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909.
