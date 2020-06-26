Elisabeth Willson
Knoxville - Elisabeth (Libby) Walker Willson, 77, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. The family of Libby would like to welcome friends and family to celebrate Libby's Life at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N Winston Road, Knoxville, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 12:30p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Libby's memory to West Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.