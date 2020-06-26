Elisabeth Willson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisabeth Willson

Knoxville - Elisabeth (Libby) Walker Willson, 77, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. The family of Libby would like to welcome friends and family to celebrate Libby's Life at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N Winston Road, Knoxville, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 12:30p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Libby's memory to West Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
West Hills Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved