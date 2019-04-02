Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Elisha Lynnette Davis Carpenter

Elisha Lynnette Davis Carpenter Obituary
Elisha Lynnette Davis Carpenter

Lenoir City, TN

Elisha Lynnette Davis Carpenter age 31 of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord. Elisha was a Christian and attended Walk By Faith Church. She was a former employee of the Waffle House. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles R. Davis; grandfather, James Hannah; uncle, C. A. Davis; cousins, Wendy Davis and Joshua Thompson. Survived by her

husband, Timothy Carpenter; daughters, Elliana Carpenter, Maddy Grimes and McKinley Grimes; son, Trenton Langley; mother, Lisa Ricketson; sister, Destiny Ricketson; brother, Charles R. Davis, Jr.; grandparents, Carolyn and Lee Thompson; aunts, Margaret Thompson, Barbara Davis, Tina Hannah and Betty Farmer; uncle, Kenneth Davis, Jr. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 4th at Cloyds Creek Cemetery in Greenback for graveside services. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th at Walk By Faith Church in Lenoir City with Rev. Steve Kirby officiating. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
