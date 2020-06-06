Eliza Marie Scudder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eliza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eliza Marie Scudder

Rockford - Age 90 of Rockford, TN peacefully passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Marie was a member of Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockford, TN where she served as a member of the Deaconess Board and Missionary Society.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Willie H. Scudder, Jr.; parents, James and Mae Wilson; brothers, Edgar (Arthella) Wilson; Harry (Sarah) Wilson; and Truman Wilson.

Left to cherish the memories of a mother who always provided a loving and welcoming home are her six children: Willie (Faye) Scudder, III; Melanie Keener; Michelle (George) Battles; Martha (Jimmy) Scudder; Terrance (Gwen) Scudder; and Stephanie Scudder as well as ten loving grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four God-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annie Wilson; a host of many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including the Mike & Mitzi Davis family and special and devoted friend, Dorothy Love.

Open visitation at Jarnigan and Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN on Monday, June 8 from 1-7pm. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, a family Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 3664 Grade Road, Rockford, TN on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN. The Rev. Kamau Kenyatta, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Pleasant AR Love Building Fund.

Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved