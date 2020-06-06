Eliza Marie ScudderRockford - Age 90 of Rockford, TN peacefully passed away on June 5, 2020, at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Marie was a member of Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church in Rockford, TN where she served as a member of the Deaconess Board and Missionary Society.Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Willie H. Scudder, Jr.; parents, James and Mae Wilson; brothers, Edgar (Arthella) Wilson; Harry (Sarah) Wilson; and Truman Wilson.Left to cherish the memories of a mother who always provided a loving and welcoming home are her six children: Willie (Faye) Scudder, III; Melanie Keener; Michelle (George) Battles; Martha (Jimmy) Scudder; Terrance (Gwen) Scudder; and Stephanie Scudder as well as ten loving grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four God-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annie Wilson; a host of many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including the Mike & Mitzi Davis family and special and devoted friend, Dorothy Love.Open visitation at Jarnigan and Son Mortuary, 2823 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN on Monday, June 8 from 1-7pm. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, a family Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, 3664 Grade Road, Rockford, TN on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN. The Rev. Kamau Kenyatta, officiating.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Pleasant AR Love Building Fund.Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary