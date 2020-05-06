Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
10:45 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Knoxville - Eliza Elizabeth Hickman Smith - age 97 of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Buryl Smith; parents, Charlie and Paralee Hickman; four brothers; and son-in-law, Jim Borst. Survived by children, Vernon (Anna) Smith, Wanda Borst, Louise Seabolt, Christine (Carey) Lawler, and Peggy Mason; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and brother, David (Judy) Hickman. There will be a call-of-convenience 10:00 am-4:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Saturday at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Michael Sledge officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Eastwood Baptist Church or Smoky Mountain Hospice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020
