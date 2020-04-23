|
|
Elizabeth Ann Callison Emert Wilson
Elizabeth Ann Callison Emert Wilson, age 79, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Foothills Transitional of Maryville.
She was a devoted NASCAR fan and a fan of all sports. She retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 23 years and then worked at University Healthcare and Park West Surgery Center. She was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church.
She had many life long friends that she held dear and all who knew her loved her. Her love of life and fun was infectious. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters Danielle and Olivia.
She was preceded in death by: parents: Hansard and Ada Callison, brother: Alvin Callison, husband: Dan Emert.
Survived by: son: Daniel Scott Emert (Susan), sister: Mary Sue (Susie) Pardon, stepdaughters: Patricia Howard (Ross) and Susan Norman, grandchildren: Danielle Emert, Olivia Emert, Daniel Howard, Brandi Owens, Stephanie Cottrill, Shane Norman; nephews: Brian Jones, James Alvin Callison; niece: Karen McMahon; 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service to follow at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020