Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elizabeth Ann (Morgan) Hancock


1938 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann (Morgan) Hancock Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Hancock (Morgan)

Knoxville - Elizabeth Ann Hancock (Morgan) Age 80 of Knoxville died August 17, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church (formerly Park Lane) since 1962. She was a life-long resident of the Burlington and Park Ridge Communities beginning her career at Pass Clothing in 1955. She went on to have a 38-year career as a bookkeeper for F.W. Woolworth Company, closing the last three remaining stores in Knoxville. She worked 13 years as an assistant for Chamberlain Chiropractic Clinic. She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Mattie and Von Turner. She leaves behind beloved daughter Kim Garber, son-in-law David, granddaughter Iris, step-sister Ginger Reed, and several cousins. She loved and cherished her many close friends and family and will be missed by us all. Special thanks go out to her life-long friend Lorene Hunter, neighbor J. T. Morgan, and Marvin and Phyllis Dotson for all that they have done over the years to allow her to remain in her home. Visitation will be at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel from 5-7 pm Thursday August 22nd with services to follow, Rev Leland Lyons officiating. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Elizabeth's name to the or the COPD . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
