Elizabeth Ann Kerr "Sissy" Winton
Elizabeth Ann "Sissy" Kerr Winton

Lenoir City - Elizabeth Ann "Sissy" Kerr Winton, age 57 of Lenoir City passed away August 25, 2020. She was a member of the Church of God. Sissy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was absolutely loved by everyone she knew. Sissy was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. She was a proud professional truck driver. Sissy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Kerr; siblings, Joann Jones, Frank Kerr, Kathy Kerr Ternoir, Pierre Ternoir and Robert Stevens. She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Kerr Grubb and Nicole Kerr; grandchildren, La'Trelle Kerr, Jordan Grubb and Aletha Grubb; siblings, Scotty Kerr, Charles Ramsey, Joe Harvey Jones and Brenda Jones; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her pets, Rin and Earl. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 30th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. A procession will follow to Hackney Chapel Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
