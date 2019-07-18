|
|
Elizabeth Anne (Betty) Lane
Knoxville - Elizabeth Anne Lane (Betty) passed away at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Betty was born on June 12, 1934. She graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School in 1952. Betty retired from BellSouth, later South Central Bell, then AT&T, with 30 years of service. She then worked for 10 years for the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Marie Tillman Lane; father, John B. Lane; special Aunts, Helen Pauline Tillman and Dorothy Tillman Hill, and several loving cousins. Betty is survived by her cousin, Larry Hill, and several other cousins. Betty was a dedicated member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. A special thanks to Richard Curry RN who helped care for Betty her last week with us.
A Celebration of Life mass will be celebrated on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with Reverend Gayle Hanson Browne and Reverend Bo Townsend celebrating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 600 Chestnut Street, Knoxville, TN, 37914. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at :
www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 18 to July 19, 2019