Elizabeth "Midge" Bailey
Knoxville - Elizabeth "Midge" Bailey, departed this life at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 93.
She was born to the union of Green and Ella Bailey, April 23, 1926 in Whitesburg, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by both of her parents and children, Earl, Annette, and Lenora; sisters and brothers, Laura Hale, Lois Davis, Esau and Deb; nieces and nephews, Beatrice Sims, Donnie Allen, Edna Phelps, Jacqueline Garrett; Roy Hale, Charles Allen, Aaron Davis and Jeffrey Nolan, Jr.; grandchildren, Jonah Caldwell and Herman Bailey, Jr.
She was the mother of eighteen children (9 boys and 9 girls) and she always said," Lord let me live to see my children grown up," and she did. She excelled when sharing, caring and loving those in need.
Member of New Salem Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Henry Cleveland and later joined Eastside Church of Christ in her later years under the leadership of Pastor Leon Partridge.
Survivors by daughters, Mary Alice, Ina Ruth, Gwendolyn, Diane, Angela, Ella and Juanita; sons, Randolph (Anna Lois), Edward, Thurman (Cookie), Herman, Turley (Deborah) Jerome, Ronald, and Cecil; 49 grandchildren and 64 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church; funeral service 6:30 p.m., Pastor Shawn Angel, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019