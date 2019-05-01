|
Elizabeth (Libby) Bailey Griffin Pruitt
Knoxville, TN
Elizabeth (Libby) Bailey Griffin Pruitt, age 86, passed away April 27, 2019, at NHC Cavette Hill where she had resided for over six years. Libby was born in Knoxville on July 26, 1932, graduated from Knoxville High School in 1950, and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1954. While at UT, Libby was a Phi Mu and enjoyed association as an alumna throughout her life.
Libby was married to Thomas J. Griffin of Knoxville from 1955 until his death in 1986. Libby and Tom lived in Florida, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Virginia as a result of Tom's career as a US Navy Officer. They finally settled in Rochester, New York. Libby was an educator and taught in the places where she lived with many years spent as an AP English teacher at Penfield High School in Penfield, New York.
As a teacher, Libby was dedicated to the success of her students including enriching education with the performing arts. She took on leadership roles in Young Audiences both locally in New York and nationwide. Libby was proud to have arranged for artists in residence such as Christopher Plummer, Chuck Mangione, Yo-Yo Ma, and others.
Upon her retirement, Libby returned to her beloved home town of Knoxville. Shortly after returning, Libby reconnected with an elementary school classmate, Glenn Pruitt, by chance at a UT Football game where they coincidentally had seats next to each other. Libby and Glenn married in 1999 and had 17 wonderful years of marriage until Glenn passed away in 2017. Libby and Glenn traveled extensively and especially enjoyed the Knoxville Symphony and volunteer work with Historic Ramsey House.
After returning to Knoxville, Libby was a member in various organizations and held leadership roles with Historic Ramsey House, the Knoxville Symphony League, and Cherokee Garden Club. She also enjoyed being a member of Ossoli Circle. Libby was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Knoxville.
Libby is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Mildred Bailey and husbands Thomas J. Griffin and Glenn N. Pruitt. She leaves a brother, Leonard C. Bailey Jr. and wife Patricia of Knoxville, step children Jonathan Pruitt of Knoxville and Suzanne Ryan and husband Paul of Daytona Beach, Florida, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 12:45pm on Friday, May 3, for a 1:00pm graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919, or Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019