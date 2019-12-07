|
Elizabeth Bryan Carr
Elizabeth Bryan Carr "Libby" passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She was a resident of the Courtyards Senior Living on Inskip Drive.
Elizabeth is survived by daughter, Sabra Boatman, her grandsons, Steve (Kay) and Shane Simpson, great grandchildren, Seth, Reece, and Blayne Simpson, brother-in-law, Mike (Lela) Carr, and sister-in-laws, Charlene Ausban and Barbara Carr. She was very close with first and second cousins from Indiana and Dandridge, whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Thomas Richard Carr "Buddy", brother, George Bryan Jr., parents, George Bryan Sr. and Ruth Morie Bryan, brother-in-law, Joe Carr, and son-in-law, Mac Boatman.
Celebration of life will be held at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel, 5301 Fountain Rd, Knoxville, TN 37918 on Tuesday, December 10 with a visitation from 6pm till 8pm with a memorial service following at 8pm.
