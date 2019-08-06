Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
800 S. Northshore Dr.
Knoxville, TN
Elizabeth Callaway Campbell

Elizabeth Callaway Campbell Obituary
Elizabeth Callaway Campbell

Knoxville - Knoxville- Elizabeth Callaway Salsbery Felton Campbell, age 81, passed away on August 4, 2019.?

She was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and an active member of St.John's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband Chris J. Salsbery, and her second husband Bill Felton, and parents John and Elizabeth Callaway.? She is survived by her husband Carl Campbell; daughter, Beth Gebhart (Michael); son, John Salsbery (Elizabeth); Grandchildren, Amanda and Chris Gebhart, Owen, Ian, Sarah, and Grace Salsbery; sister, Jill Garrett (Jerry).

Elizabeth graduated from the University of Tennessee, was a member of Chi Omega sorority, a member of Junior League, a co-chair of Dogwood Arts Festival, a member of the Knoxville Garden Club, Nine O'Clock Cotillion, Reading Club and Girls Cotillion.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 8 at 1:00 pm at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville, TN, 37919 with a reception following in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
