Elizabeth Clersie McKinney
Elizabeth Clersie McKinney

Elizabeth Clersie McKinney of Knoxville gained her Heavenly wings on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Rucker, and Ruth Etter Rucker, and grandparents who raised her, Charlie and Eliza Cain, Step-Mothers, Minnie Rucker, Grace Rucker, Brothers, Earl Rucker, John W. Rucker, Cecil Lee, Sisters, Nell Rucker, Mary Jackson, Bertha Simpson, Husband, Gene A. McKinney, Daughter, Cynthia Gail McKinney Daughter-in-law, Sandra McKinney. She is survived by: Children, Wayne E. McKinney(Vicki), Brenda S. Brabson (John), Tonia O. McKinney, Austin McKinney, 5 Grandchildren: Tarice, Shauna, Kevin, Jaleisha, Jakeisha; 6 Great-Grandchildren: Alexondria, Keondra, Dashaun, Taressa. Tarice Jr, and CJ. Brother, William Rucker, Sister, Martha Reed, Sister-in-law, Betty McKinney, Virginia McKinney, and Ella Rucker, God-daughter, Barbara Hill, a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins. Other relatives and friends to include the Rucker, McKinney, and the Simpson families, and the Brown New Hope Bapstist Church Family.Mrs.McKinney will lie-in-state on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a public Graveside Service on Tuesday October 20, 2020 held at the Berry Highland South Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dennis McKinney officiating. Friends that would like to go to Cemetery will assemble at the Unity Mortuary at 12 p.m. to process to the Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Lying in State
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Unity Mortuary
OCT
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
or

