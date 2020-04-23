|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Dekirmenjian
Knoxville - Elizabeth (Betsy) Mitchell Dekirmenjian, age 84, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Life Care Center of Blount County.
Born in Wilkesboro, North Carolina to Dr. Gurney T. and Julia (Phillips) Mitchell, Betsy was the second of three daughters. Her life was filled with a variety of unique and wonderful experiences. After one year at Mars Hill College, Betsy earned her Registered Nurse diploma from North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career took her to places including North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Illinois, and Amman, Jordan. Betsy met her husband of 49 years, Haroutune "Harry" Dekirmenjian, in June 1961 while living in Chapel Hill, NC. After they were married, Betsy and Harry lived in Chicago, IL for thirteen years before settling in Knoxville, TN. Always a devoted mother, Betsy worked tirelessly to bring her family together through the international adoption of her two children, Liza and Krikor. Betsy's strength and determination were not only instrumental throughout this process, but also throughout her life. Her devotion extended beyond her immediate family; by keeping in touch with many family members, Betsy was first to provide support and connect everyone.
With her uncanny ability to keep in touch, Betsy made friends wherever she went. And, even more, Betsy provided support through decades and over continents, never forgetting a birthday or anniversary. Long before it was fashionable, Betsy was a fearless traveler. Her passion for travel took her to over 20 countries including a cruise through the Panama Canal. Other interests included gardening and reading.
Betsy enjoyed times of worship and fellowship at her church of 42 years, First Baptist Church Concord. She also gave her time to community activities such as Meals On Wheels and Project Linus.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry.
She is survived by her sisters, Frances Foster of Yadkinville, NC and Carolyn Elgin of Salisbury, NC; her daughter and son-in-law, Liza (Armen) Alexanian of Hoffman Estates, IL; her son, Krikor Dekirmenjian of Atlanta, GA; and her grandchildren, Tamar Alexanian, Ari Alexanian, and Arek Alexanian.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Homebound Ministry, First Baptist Concord, 11704 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Due to the present pandemic, we will come together for a Celebration of Life at a later date at First Baptist Church Concord, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020