Elizabeth "Betty" Dobbins Hanes
Knoxville - Elizabeth "Betty" (Dobbins) Hanes, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with her beloved husband John holding her hand. Betty was born on February 19, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama. She is the daughter of the late Anne and Benjamin Dobbins. She was graduated from Bearden High School in 1966. She received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Tennessee where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Upon graduating, she had taken a job with her sorority at their national headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and met John whom she would then marry. They lived in Iowa and Illinois and moved to Knoxville in 1983, making their home in Westmoreland Heights neighborhood where she would often walk their Basset Hounds. The last one is sweet Isabella. While in Illinois they, with their dear friends Linda and Dale Willhite renovated an old barn and made it into a very popular pre-school. "The Kiddie Barn". She worked in education and was most proud of receiving the "Woman of the Year for Education" award for developing the "Partners and Mentors" program at Vine Middle School, having a most positive impact on numerous youths at risk of dropping out of school. Throughout her life, she was an active community volunteer, especially focusing on the needs of the poor. Betty was a member of the Knoxville Junior League, a flower guild member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she worshipped for 37 years, a Fish team member, a volunteer at Friends of Knox County Library, Knox Botanical Gardens, the friends of Rothrock Used Book Shop, amongst many other community organizations. She was co-chair of the Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show and was a winner in YMCA Tribute to Women in Education. Betty loved flowers, gardening, reading, swimming, UT sports, and especially being a member of her book group "The Reading Club" a book club started in 1920's and Mary Grainger Blount Garden Club. Betty loved trips to the beach. Especially Pawley's Island for 40 plus years with the Hillmer family and all of their extended family. She loved to travel both near and far, with many trips to Europe. She truly loved spending time with dear friends. Sand in her toes and being at the beach put an instant smile on her face! Betty is survived by her loving husband of 47 plus years, John, her brother Knox and his wife Angeline of Atlanta, niece Amanda and her husband Zach. John's sister and her husband Linda and Keith Freukes, a dear niece, Betsy Money and her son A.J., all of Cincinnati. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to the charity of your choice
that Betty was associated with. Sweet Betty Hanes will be sadly missed by her family and many dear and loving friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.