Elizabeth Heiderhoff Beasnett
Maryville - Elizabeth Heiderhoff Beasnett (January 24, 1947 - June 6, 2019)
The Catfish Queen departed this life June 6, 2019. Born in Gulfport, Mississippi and raised in Jackson, Elizabeth H. Beasnett was an active Girl Scout, and even as a young girl knew she would be an artist. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and graduated from the University of Mississippi, earning both her Bachelor and Master degrees in Art Education. Libby taught art in Mississippi public schools for more than 30 years and was beloved by generations of students. After retirement, she volunteered with the American Red Cross as a swimming instructor, teaching hundreds of people to swim. In August 2005, following Hurricane Katrina, Libby and her father Earl moved to Maryville to be near family. In Maryville, she was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church where she was a leader of children's art activities, a graduate of the Education for Ministry program at the University of the South, and a prolific ceramist and artist.
Libby's surviving family includes her daughter Anna B. Graham, Anna's husband Shawn, and grandchildren Meredith and Ellie who both followed in her tradition of Girl Scouts, as well as Shawn's Graham and Duncan family members. She is predeceased by mother Lillian Winterstein Heiderhoff, father Earl Edison Heiderhoff Sr., and brother Earl Edison Heiderhoff Jr.
A funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Following the committal of ashes, there will be a reception in the church's parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to the Little River Girl Scouts of Blount County, 1520 Woodward Court, Maryville TN 37803.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 23, 2019