McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Elizabeth Heiderhoff Beasnett


Maryville - (January 24, 1947 - June 6, 2019) The Catfish Queen departed this life June 6, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. Following the committal of ashes, there will be a reception in the church's parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial gifts to the Little River Girl Scouts of Blount County, 1520 Woodward Court, Maryville TN 37803. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812 mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
