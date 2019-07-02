Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Knoxville - Elizabeth K. "Betty"Hinton passed away on June 30, 2019 with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Bruce and daughters Brucine and Michaela. Surviving family: Granddaughter Allison her husband Hugh and daughter Amelia. Grandson Jonathan wife Marianne and daughter Mattie. Michaela's husband Tom. Special thanks to her caretakers and friends Alenda, Marie and Jose. Betty was a member of Grace Baptist Church and very active in their music program. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Best Friends Animal Society-Bestfriends.org. Betty and her daughters were passionate about animal welfare. The family will receive friends 12-1 pm Wednesday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at New Gray Cemetery at 2 pm Wednesday for a graveside service.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 2 to July 3, 2019
