Elizabeth Hinton
Knoxville - Elizabeth K. "Betty"Hinton passed away on June 30, 2019 with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Bruce and daughters Brucine and Michaela. Surviving family: Granddaughter Allison her husband Hugh and daughter Amelia. Grandson Jonathan wife Marianne and daughter Mattie. Michaela's husband Tom. Special thanks to her caretakers and friends Alenda, Marie and Jose. Betty was a member of Grace Baptist Church and very active in their music program. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Best Friends Animal Society-Bestfriends.org. Betty and her daughters were passionate about animal welfare. The family will receive friends 12-1 pm Wednesday at Weaver Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at New Gray Cemetery at 2 pm Wednesday for a graveside service.
Weaver Funeral Home 5815 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921 - 865-588-3868
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 2 to July 3, 2019