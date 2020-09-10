Elizabeth Hutson
LaFollette - Elizabeth Hutson, age 93 of LaFollette, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Elizabeth was a member of the LaFollette Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her cats. Elizabeth also enjoyed painting, writing poems, and making her famous vegetable soup with corn fritters.
She is preceded in death by her parents Henry Sutton and Hattie Mae Stepp; husband Honorable Judge D.L. Hutson and grandson Darrell Lynn Marlow II.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Sara Mae Hutson of LaFollette; great grandchildren Autumn Danielle Marlow Harjani and husband Brad of Knoxville and Darrell Lynn Marlow III and wife Haley of Cookeville; great-great grandchildren Greyson, Hudson, Tristan, Weston, Rosie Harjani and Chandler Marlow; and host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with her funeral service following at 7:00 PM with Minister Jim Wesson and Minister Ben Shafer officiating. The family will meet at Martin Wilson Funeral Home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM to go in funeral procession to Sunrise Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment.
The family has entrusted the care of Elizabeth Hutson to Martin Wilson Funeral Home "Where Families Matter Most"
Elizabeth's guest book may be viewed at www.martinwilsonfuneralhome.com