Elizabeth J. Brown
Knoxville - Elizabeth J. Brown (Betsy), age 60, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at UT Medical Center surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with liver disease. A graduate of Fulton High School and a member of North Hills Baptist Church. Betsy worked as a customer service manager at Giant Food Mart, Food Lion, and Food City. An avid doll collector, Betsy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at special occasions and holidays. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth Kathleen Webb Brown and Carrick Osborne Brown, Jr. Survived by sisters, Patricia S. Brown, Sally Boring; brothers, David, Carrick (Obbie), Robert (Bobby); sister in law, Geri Brown and brothers in law, Rick Boring and Todd Richesin. Betsy was a cherished aunt and survived by nephews, Matt Brown and wife Lisa, and Chad Brown; nieces, Kristie Brown, Heather Kooch and husband Shawn; great nephews, Brennan and Kolton Brown, Keegan Kooch; great niece, Kaitlyn O'Brien and husband Sean; great great niece Emileen; great great nephew, Reilly; lifelong friend, Teresa Kirby. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Saturday, September 14 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. The funeral will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Family and friends will meet Sunday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 3 pm graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com 865-689-8888.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019