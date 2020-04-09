|
|
Elizabeth Jane Armstrong Farrell
Elizabeth Jane Armstrong Farrell (Aug. 16, 1928 - April 5, 2020) made her triumphant entry into Christ's eternal presence on Palm Sunday. Jane was the daughter of William Frank Armstrong and Viola Lowry. She was sister to Dr. William (Bill) Armstrong, Jr. of Knoxville. Jane was married more than 50 years to her devoted husband, Dene Cowan Farrell. They had two children, Larry Farrell (trombonist in NY) and Jenny Farrell Glenn. Jane graduated from Carter High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College. She retired from TVA. Jane is fondly remembered for her love for people, her smile, stories and laughter. She enjoyed playing the organ, camping, baking, sewing/quilting, and Rice Creek Resort (where she lived in FL, 2002-2015). Jane was a descendent of and belonged to the Lumbee Tribe in Pembroke, N.C. Macedonia United Methodist Church was her church home.
Living family members include son, Larry (Jeanne) and their children Dene Farrell, Celia Tapp (Rusty) and Zinnia Farrell; daughter, Jenny (Jerry) and their children John Glenn (Sarah), Liam & Oliver and baby, Nicole Talley (Codey) Aria & Adelaide, Natalie Ferguson (Jonathan) and Clay. Nephews and Nieces: Jeff Farrell, Bill Armstrong (Bonnie), Susan Armstrong (Gary), Nancy Jane Delgado (Ernie), and Carolyn Lowry Stutts (Jim).
The family would like to thank those who visited, prayed and provided care for Jane. Due to "Safer at home"/Covid 19 guidelines there will be a private graveside service and a "virtual" family gathering to celebrate her life. In memory of Jane please share a smile and a song with someone.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020