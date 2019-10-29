|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Munson
Mountain Lake Ranch - Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Munson, age 73, of Mountain Lake Ranch in Sevier County, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Betty was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Ontario, and was an alumni of Liberty University. She spent a lifetime serving others. Betty started her early career as a school teacher and registered nurse, followed by raising a family and serving the Lord in ministry alongside her husband Thomas for decades through Mountain Lake Chapel and Mountain Lake Ranch Christian Retreat. Betty has affected countless lives and souls through her management and service to those around her and those she came in contact with. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorne and Jean Garner, and son David Munson of the Knoxville Police Department. Survivors: husband: Thomas Munson, sons: Timothy Munson and wife Melody; Daniel Munson, grandchildren: Grace and Titus Munson, Sister: Faye Aylett and husband Bruce. The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Saturday with funeral service to follow at 3 PM in Atchley's Seymour Chapel, Rev. Robert Holt and Rev. Don Holt officiating. Graveside service to follow the funeral service in Atchley's Seymour Memory Gardens, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019