Elizabeth (Betty) Johns Akers
Knoxville - Akers, Elizabeth (Betty) Johns, 87, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Betty was born in Scranton, PA on March 29, 1932 to the late Arthur Herbert Johns, Sr. and Gwendolyn Davis. Her mother died when Betty was an infant and Betty was raised by her father's brother and his wife, Walter and Elizabeth Johns. Betty was predeceased by her sisters Annette, Gwendolyn and Marjorie. She is survived by her sons, Don Akers (Judy) and David Akers, Knoxville, TN; daughters Becki Hopson (Jim) of Lenoir City, TN and Elizabeth Delahoussaye (John) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Lauren Akers (Chris Caldwell) of Galveston, TX and Adam Delahoussaye, Elise Akers and David Akers, II, of Knoxville, TN; sister, Irene Smith of E. Stroudsburg, PA; and brother Art (Marilyn) Johns of Lewes, DE.
Betty was a registered nurse and worked for more than 30 years as a case manager for Liberty Mutual Insurance managing the rehabilitation for injured workers. She graduated from Moses Taylor Hospital Nursing School in Scranton, PA. During this time, she formed lifelong friendships with several classmates who banded together as the CRS group. In later years, these friends gathered together and rejoiced their friendship that endured more than 70 years.
Betty was an active member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. She loved music and was a member of her church choir, the Shannondale Singers and the Knoxville Community Band.
She cherished her grandchildren - who knew her as Gammy and Gramma B. O. She followed their lives with great interest and was proud of every accomplishment, no matter how big or small.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to friends and caretakers at Shannondale Retirement Community where she was welcomed as a family member and lived for the past two years.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 18, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Middlebrook Pike United Methodist, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909. A celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at www.clickfh.com
