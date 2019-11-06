|
Elizabeth Julia (Osborne) Thompson
Knoxville - Elizabeth Julia (Osborne) Thompson- The evening of October 30, 2019, Elizabeth died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family. She was 86 years old.
Elizabeth was born on December 19, 1932 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Aaron and Elizabeth (Werra) Osborne. She was their first of four children.
Elizabeth grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis. She attended St. Mary's High School and went on to Marquette University, majoring in theatre. She met and married Joseph, her husband of 59 years, and moved to California. Together they raised six children, eventually moving to Knoxville, TN in 1970. Elizabeth was a kind, giving, and nurturing mother. She channeled her experience and love of the theatre into fostering a love of learning, art, and music in her kids.
Elizabeth's giving spirit and her faith in God combined to show her that serving others was truly a gift. She shared that gift by volunteering at her children's schools and outside activities, in the food pantry and thrift store at Ladies of Charity, Shannondale Nursing Home, Knoxville Museum of Art, St. Margaret's Guild, and at Sacred Heart Cathedral and All Saints Catholic Parish. She supported several charities to feed and shelter the poor as well as non-profit arts organizations such as the KSO, KMA, and UT School of Music.
Elizabeth loved to travel which she did many times with her beloved husband.
Elizabeth looked forward to being reunited in heaven with her husband, Joseph; her brother, Thomas Osborne; her father, Aaron Osborne; her mother, Elizabeth (Werra) Osborne; and her brother-in-law, Carl Schrank; brother-in-law, James Thompson; and sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Terry Brennan; along with many other cherished relatives and friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her sister, Margaret Schrank; her brother, Fred Osborne and wife Mary Ann; sister-in-law, Arlene Osborne; sister-in-law, Sidney Thompson; her children, Lisa Pritchard and husband, James; Joseph III and his wife, Debby; Julie Blaisdell; Michael and his wife, Tonya; John; and Daniel and his wife, Erin; grandchildren, Joanna; Erin Johnson and husband Chris; Nicholas; Sophie; Lainie; great-grandson, Raylon; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.
The family wishes to express its gratitude for the love, dedication, and caring provided by the staff at Arbor Terrace of Knoxville and Angels Around the Clock. Thank you for keeping mom healthy and safe.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home and Cremations, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923. A life- long devout Catholic, her funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All-Saints Catholic Church, 620 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37923.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Elizabeth Thompson's name to: Ladies of Charity, 120 West Baxter Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37917. Click Funeral Home and Cremations - Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Thompson family. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019