1/1
Elizabeth Large
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Large

Knoxville - Elizabeth Marie Large age 38, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Jessie Mae Kline and grandfather Kenneth Eugene Large, Sr. Elizabeth is survived by her son Zeke Martin, parents: Kenneth Large, Jr. and stepmother Mindy, and mother Martha Kline; brother Kenneth Large III, stepbrothers: Jacob Buhl, Jerry Buhl, Jeremiah Buhl, and Austin Buhl; sister Angie Lawson, grandmother Betty Lamb, nephew Jacob Lowery, nieces: Chesney Lowery, Brooklyn and Navaeh; and several aunts and uncles. Services will be private. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved