Elizabeth Large
Knoxville - Elizabeth Marie Large age 38, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday July 17, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Jessie Mae Kline and grandfather Kenneth Eugene Large, Sr. Elizabeth is survived by her son Zeke Martin, parents: Kenneth Large, Jr. and stepmother Mindy, and mother Martha Kline; brother Kenneth Large III, stepbrothers: Jacob Buhl, Jerry Buhl, Jeremiah Buhl, and Austin Buhl; sister Angie Lawson, grandmother Betty Lamb, nephew Jacob Lowery, nieces: Chesney Lowery, Brooklyn and Navaeh; and several aunts and uncles. Services will be private. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
