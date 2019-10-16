|
Elizabeth (Betty) Leonard Thacker
Knoxville - Elizabeth (Betty) Leonard Thacker, age 92, died on October 16, 2019.
Betty Thacker was born on March 30, 1927 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Howard Thacker; her son, Robert Thacker; and her parents, Colvin and Lottie Leonard.
Betty graduated from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in 1947. She married Louis Thacker on February 14, 1946. When he passed away in November 2016, they had been married for 70 years. Lou and Betty spent years as "nuclear nomads" living in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Woodbury, New Jersey; Aiken, South Carolina; Los Alamos, New Mexico; and Raleigh, North Carolina before finally settling in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1963.
Betty's lifelong interest in needlework was enriched by membership in both the Knoxville Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America and the Smoky Mountain Quilters. She established friendships through these groups that have lasted for many years.
Volunteerism was an important part of her life and Betty dedicated many hours to serving community charitable organizations including Mobile Meals and Knoxville Habitat for Humanity. Her volunteer work with the University of Tennessee's International Student Program in the 1960's led to her position as the Director of UT's first International House. Her work became an important part of family life for the Thackers, as they met and became friends with students from all over the world.
Betty is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by son, Howard Thacker of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Betsy Thacker of Knoxville; daughter and son-in-law Nanci and Chuck Phillips of Cumming, GA; and daughter-in-law, Peghi Thacker of Hamilton Square, NJ. She also leaves her grandchildren Ryan Thacker (Annie) and Sam Thacker (Pam) of Philadelphia, PA; Chip Phillips (Whitney) of Cumming, GA; Christopher Dovorany and Casey Phillips (Nancy) of Chattanooga, TN; and Lindsey Thacker of Charlotte, NC. Her seven great-grandchildren are Clark, Paisley, and Lillian Phillips; Henry Louis and Amy Kate Phillips; Robbie Thacker; and Max Thacker.
A Memorial Service is being planned and will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Mobile Meals or Knoxville Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019