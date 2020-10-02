1/
Elizabeth Lilly
Elizabeth Lilly

Kingsport - Elizabeth Johnson Lilly was born July 7, 1938, in Kingsport, TN. On October 1, 2020, she passed away peacefully at NHC Place at The Trace, Nashville, TN.

She attended and graduated from East Tennessee State University. A longtime resident of Knoxville, TN, she was an active member of Church Street United Methodist Church. Family and church were a very important part of her life. Elizabeth enjoyed the Smoky Mountains, reading, gardening, University of Tennessee sports, and her beloved pets.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Johnson; father, Bascom Johnson; and sister Julia Margaret Arnold.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Lilly; son, Stephen Lilly (Deidre); sisters, Virginia Tyler (Bill), and Mary Darnell (Keith); brothers, John Johnson (Angela), and David Johnson (Julie). Elizabeth is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
