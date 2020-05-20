|
Elizabeth Louise Gossett Bullen
Maryville - Elizabeth Louise Gossett Bullen, 72, of Maryville, TN, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 18th surrounded by her family and after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, John David Bullen, Sr, son and daughter in law John David Bullen, Jr and Susan Stephens Bullen, grandsons Coy and Jonah Bullen, her brother Laymon Gossett and his wife Doris, her sister Cathy Radford, and sister in law Helen Jo Bullen, and many beloved nieces and nephews, great aunts Gayle Luna and Shirley Gribble, special cousin Becky Smither, longtime friend Charlotte Loy, special family friends Vernon and Marty Stephens.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Pryor Brown "Doc" Gossett and Mary Elizabeth Purcell Gossett and her sister Mary Ann Gossett Swann.
Louise grew up and raised her son in South Knoxville. She was retired from Levi's on Cherry Street and loved production work. She helped raise her grandsons and when they were too old to be picked from school she changed her status on Facebook to "unemployed Mamaw". She loved woodworking, painting and power tools and could build anything she set her mind to, but her passion was her family, especially her grandsons and she was thankful to have seen them grow into men.
Rev. Greg Long will hold a graveside service with Jimmy Long as soloist on Saturday, May 23rd at 11:00 am at Asbury Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. All family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Louise's favorite charity, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020