Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smithwood Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Smithwood Baptist Church
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:45 PM
Valley View Cemetery
Elk Valley, TN
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley View Cemetery
Elk Valley, TN
Elizabeth Lynch Obituary
Elizabeth Lynch

Knoxville - Elizabeth Evonne Brown Lynch - age 90, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Tennova North Knox Medical Center.

She was a long-time member of Smithwood Baptist Church since 1949, and was director of the Adult Department for many years. She was also a member of the choir. Elizabeth was the author of the book, A History of Elk Valley Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Lynch; sister, Marie Thompson; brothers, James Brown, Jr., Theodore Brown, and George Brown

Survivors: son, Gary Lynch of Powder Springs; daughter and son-in-law, Missy and Mark Lantz of Powell, and son, Gordon Lynch also of Powell;

Grandchildren, Jeremy, Trevor, Tyler, Josh, and Megan Lynch, and Travis Lantz; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Justin, Mason, and Bane Lynch, Daniel and Anita Lantz; sisters, Irene Stratton, Muriel Brewer and Shirley Norman; several nieces and nephews; and beloved cat, Tigger.

Special thanks to the staff of Tennova North Knox Medical Center and Mary Womack, RN for their care.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smithwood Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Lane officiating. The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday at Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley, Tennessee for a graveside service and interment at 1:00 p.m.

Mrs. Lynch's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
