Knoxville - Elizabeth M. Skelly, known to everyone as Lisa (or sometimes just "Skelly") passed away on July 30, 2019 in Knoxville, TN after a courageous cancer battle. She was born on March 13, 1966 in Miami, FL and is survived by her spouse Judith Rosenberg, and Millie (the best dog ever); her parents Jerry and Margaret Skelly (Dahlonega, GA); her sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Andy Solomon (Franklin, TN); and Alex and Chloe Solomon (the smartest, best nephew and niece ever). Lisa's life will be celebrated on Sunday, August 4 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel in Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, send donations to UT Medical Center's Cancer Institute, in recognition of its nursing staff (who are angels walking around on the ground), or to the Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, TN (whose work and videos provided Lisa with many smiles during dark days). Her bright eyes, wit and laughter will be missed beyond words.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019