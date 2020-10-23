Elizabeth Marie "Lisa" Anderson
Knoxville - Elizabeth Marie "Lisa" Anderson, age 35, of Knoxville, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, October 20, 2020. Lisa was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 5, 1985, and during her short time on earth, touched many lives and was loved by all who knew her. Lisa was known foremost for being empathetic, witty, and nurturing. Lisa was slow to judge, quick to love, and the kind of friend, a friend would be lucky to have. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved grandmother and best friend, Inez. Lisa is mourned by her loving parents, Mark and Donna Anderson, her sister Katie (Sam), her cousin-sister Kelly (Jordan), her extended family, and her pride and joy, her seven-year-old son, Pierce. Lisa's family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with funeral service to follow, Chaplain Brad Hood officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Autism Speaks. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com
. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.