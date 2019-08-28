Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maple Grove Estate
8800 Westland Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lockett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Monroe "Betty" Lockett


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Monroe "Betty" Lockett Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Monroe Lockett

Charleston, SC. - Elizabeth "Betty" Monroe Lockett passed away July 24,2019 in Charleston, S.C.

She was born September 4, 1934 in Campbellsville, KY. Betty is survived by her 3 sons, William Derek, Thomas Curt and David Lance. She is also survived by her brother Wilson "Sonny" Monroe of Atlanta, GA and Dixie Hall of Knoxville. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Jon D. Lockett, Amelia Lockett and Anna Catherine Lockett, and 5 great grand children.

Betty was preceded by her husband of 62 years, Thomas W Lockett. Early in their marriage, they were both active as Foster parents. She was also Director of the University of Tennessee International Student House for 6 years. Betty had a passion for travel and meeting people of all walks of life, which led to her opening the Maple Grove Inn in 1993 and operated for 22 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held September 4, 2019 between 6-8PM at the Maple Grove Estate at 8800 Westland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.