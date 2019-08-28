|
Elizabeth "Betty" Monroe Lockett
Charleston, SC. - Elizabeth "Betty" Monroe Lockett passed away July 24,2019 in Charleston, S.C.
She was born September 4, 1934 in Campbellsville, KY. Betty is survived by her 3 sons, William Derek, Thomas Curt and David Lance. She is also survived by her brother Wilson "Sonny" Monroe of Atlanta, GA and Dixie Hall of Knoxville. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren Jon D. Lockett, Amelia Lockett and Anna Catherine Lockett, and 5 great grand children.
Betty was preceded by her husband of 62 years, Thomas W Lockett. Early in their marriage, they were both active as Foster parents. She was also Director of the University of Tennessee International Student House for 6 years. Betty had a passion for travel and meeting people of all walks of life, which led to her opening the Maple Grove Inn in 1993 and operated for 22 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held September 4, 2019 between 6-8PM at the Maple Grove Estate at 8800 Westland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.
