Elizabeth Nickerson "Tutter" McCabe
Knoxville - Elizabeth Nickerson "Tutter" McCabe passed away Tuesday morning, July 30 with her family by her side. As she was affectionately known her entire life, Tutter was born to the late Anna Mary Nickerson and Marcus Franklin Nickerson on December 28, 1923.
Tutter lived an exceptional life, centered around her large family. She and her husband, the late Robert A. McCabe, Sr., were blessed with ten children. She is survived by these ten children, their spouses, 36 grandchildren as well as 16 great grandchildren.
The love of family and faith were the fuel that kept Tutter moving for 95 years. As a young expectant mother, Tutter contracted Polio and was partially paralyzed for many months. She slowly recovered as she reared her growing family. They became charter members of The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus where all ten children attended first through eighth grade. Her husband Bob died unexpectedly at a young age, leaving Tutter to raise ten children who at the time ranged in age from 19 to 6. Her faith never waivered and she continued to attend Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral until her death.
Tutter is survived by Robert, Jr (Jennie), Nancy Van Vleet (Don), Michael (Stephanie), Susan Lorentz (Tim), Patrick (Joy), Ann Bodie (Jerry), Daniel, Laura Harty (Mike), Mary Wolf (Chip) and John (Mandy).
Tutter also loved her home of 63 years in her beloved Forest Brook neighborhood and asked that she remain there until her death. She thrived on neighbors and friends visiting and she was always ready with her quick wit and a joke. She was the matriarch of Forest Brook and even had a street named after her. As her health waned, she was lovingly cared for by Danielle, Jennie, Nicole and the wonderful staff of Always Best Care.
Tutter had many special friends in her long life and she requested several to accompany her on her journey. Pallbearers will be Bo Connor, Bruce Fisher, Tom Greer, Kirk Icuss, Preston Matthews, Michael O'Hearn, Paul Pipkin and Richard Smith.
There will be a Rosary in The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus at 4:30 Thursday, August 1, followed by a receiving of friends in the Cathedral Hall from 5:30 until 7:30. The Very Reverend David A. Boettner and priests of the Diocese of Knoxville will celebrate the Funeral Mass at the Cathedral on Friday morning, August 2 at 10am with burial to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 416 Erin Drive, Suite 120, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019